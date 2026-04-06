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Epstein links: Delhi HC refuses to entertain activist's plea against Hardeep Puri's daughter

The court granted the appellant Kunal Shukla a week to file a reply to Himayani Puri's injunction application before the single judge.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:25 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:25 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtHardeep Singh PuriJeffrey Epstein

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