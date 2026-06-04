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'Even a small sound scares us': Fear, grief linger in Malviya Nagar day after hotel blaze kills 21

A shopkeeper who runs a small general store barely 10 metres from the hotel said the scenes he witnessed would remain etched in his memory forever.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 08:48 IST
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