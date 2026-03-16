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Excise case: HC grants time to Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia to respond to CBI's plea against discharge; next hearing on April 6

Senior counsel appearing for the AAP leader informed that they have already approached the Supreme Court challenging the matter.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 09:31 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 09:31 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtDelhi News

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