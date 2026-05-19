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Excise case: High Court asks CBI to inform Kejriwal, Sisodia about bench change; hearing on May 25

The CBI's petition assailing the trial court's decision was listed before Justice Jain after Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma released it from her court last week.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 10:53 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 10:53 IST
India NewsAam Aadmi PartyNew DelhiArvind KejriwalManish Sisiodiacriminal contempt

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