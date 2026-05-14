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Excise case: Justice Swarana Sharma initiates contempt proceedings against Kejriwal, Sisodia over 'vilifying' posts

She clarified that she was not recusing herself but was only transferring the case to another bench as she has initiated the contempt proceedings.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 15:57 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 15:57 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiManish SisodiaArvind KejriwalDelhi High CourtExcise Policy

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