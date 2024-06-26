Excise case: Supreme Court allows Kejriwal to withdraw plea against Delhi HC's interim order of stay on bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to withdraw his plea challenging the June 21 interim order by the Delhi High Court which stayed the bail granted to him by the district court in a money laundering case in the liquor policy scam case.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and S V N Bhatti, however, granted liberty to him to file a fresh petition challenging the June 25 order by the High Court suspending the operation of the bail order.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal sought to withdraw the instant matter to file a fresh plea to challenge the order of June 25. He said the HC's judgment has come which has all kinds of issues. He also pointed out Kejriwal was re-arrested by the CBI.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, submitted that he has no objection.

In an another development, Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI in the case.

On June 25, by a detailed order, the Delhi High Court had allowed the Enforcement Directorate's plea for a stay of the bail order granted in favour of Kejriwal, saying the vacation Judge did not appropriately consider the materials on record in the liquor policy scam case.

On June 24, the Supreme Court had declined to grant any relief to Kejriwal on his plea questioning the June 21 order of stay passed by the Delhi High Court on his bail.