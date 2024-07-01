Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi HC challenging CBI arrest and remand order

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the Delhi High Court on Monday challenging his arrest by CBI and remand order in the ongoing excise policy case.

This comes after a Delhi court on Saturday sent the AAP national convener to judicial custody till July 12.

Kejriwal was produced in court by the CBI after the end of his three-day custodial interrogation.

The CBI sought 14 days jail for Kejriwal, saying his incarceration was required "in the interest of the investigation and justice".

Allowing the plea, Special Judge Sunena Sharma said that Kejriwal be produced in the court on July 12.

On March 21, Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy. He was granted bail by a trial court that was stayed by the Delhi High Court.

