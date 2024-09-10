Excise policy case: Chanpreet Rayat freelanced for other political parties as well, notes Delhi High Court

"It has been explained by him (Rayat) that he was a freelancer working for the political parties like BJP, TMC etc., in the past. Looking at his nature of work of a freelancer for various political parties which he has been doing in the past, merely because he spent certain amount the source of which is not certain, for the campaigning events in the election of Goa, it cannot be said that there is a strong case against the petitioner," observed Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.