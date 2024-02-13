Excise policy case: Delhi court extends interim bail of businessman Sameer Mahendru

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till February 15 the interim bail for liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru who was arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.
Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order on an application filed by the accused who had been granted the relief on grounds of his wife's medical condition.
A fresh medical document on his wife condition was filed by Mahendru before the court on Tuesday, when the interim relief was to expire, claiming that she had developed certain complications after being discharged from the hospital.
“Hence, in view of the above facts and circumstances, this application is now directed to be listed for hearing/further hearing on February 15, 2024... The interim bail of the accused shall stand extended till then,” the judge said.
The judge also directed Mahendru, the managing director of liquor distributor Indospirit, to file certain reports related to his wife's medical condition before the court.
The case is related to alleged corruption and irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
According to the prosecution, Mahendru was one of the major beneficiaries of the alleged violations of the excise policy as he was not only running an alcoholic beverages-manufacturing unit but was also given a wholesale licence and some retail licences in the name of his relatives.
Because of the alleged irregularities and violations, Mahendru earned a profit of around Rs 50 crore, the prosecution has claimed.