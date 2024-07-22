Excise policy case: Delhi court takes cognisance of charge sheet against K Kavitha

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been accused of conspiring with other members of a liquor cartel called "South Group" and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders as part of which kickbacks of Rs 100 crore was paid to the Delhi's ruling party in return for liquor licences. A significant portion of that money was allegedly spent by AAP for the Goa assembly election campaign in 2022.