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Excise policy case: Delhi HC to hear CBI plea against discharge of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia on May 11

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said she would pass the necessary order on the appointment on Monday and begin hearing the matter on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 10:41 IST
India NewsCBIAAPDelhiManish SisodiaArvind KejriwalDelhi High CourtExcise Policy

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