Excise policy case: Supreme Court adjourns Sisodia's bail plea to August 5

The court asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also to file the response and allowed Sisodia to file rejoinder before the next date of hearing.

"Let ED reply be filed prior to Thursday. The CBI reply is filed but is not on record. Let rejoinder if any be filed. List on Monday," the bench said after hearing senior advocate A M Singhvi for Sisodia and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju for the CBI and the ED.

During the hearing, Raju said our counter was ready but we have some preliminary objections.

"It is second special leave petition challenging the same order, which cannot be allowed," he submitted.

Objecting to the submission, Singhvi said it is very shocking and unfortunate for a prosecutor to make such peremptory objections.

In his plea, Sisodia said he has been in custody for 16 months.

He contended the trial was going on at same speed that was in October, 2023.