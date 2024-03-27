Excise 'scam': Kejriwal urges Delhi HC to order release from ED custody

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the Delhi High Court to order his immediate release from ED custody in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam', contending his arrest on the cusp of elections was against the basic structure of the Constitution.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the AAP leader, argued that the "Object of the arrest was not to find material but to disable me and my party. My prayer is, release me now".

Singhvi further claimed that there was no "necessity" to arrest Kejriwal, as mandated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and that the grounds of "non-cooperation" were the most abused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who orally said she would issue a notice on the petition and grant time to the ED to file a reply to it, said she would pass an order in the matter and upload the same later in the day.

Singhvi urged the court to grant interim relief in the meantime to the Delhi CM by ordering his release.