Excise scam: Respectfully disagree with Delhi High Court decision dismissing Sisodia's bail pleas, says AAP

New Delhi: After the rejection of the bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in the excise case, the AAP on Tuesday said the party 'respectfully disagrees' with the Delhi High Court's decision and will approach the Supreme Court to seek 'justice' for the former Delhi deputy chief minister.

The high court on Tuesday dismissed the bail pleas of Sisodia in money laundering and corruption cases lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI respectively in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi minister Atishi said the excise policy case is a 'political conspiracy' of the BJP.

"We respect HC but we respectfully disagree with its decision. This alleged liquor scam is a political conspiracy by BJP. It is a political conspiracy to attack AAP, crush and trample the party," she claimed.

"When the BJP couldn't defeat AAP in Delhi and Punjab in the electoral battle, this conspiracy was hatched," she charged.

The AAP leader said there are certain facts that prove this is a conspiracy.

"...Investigation has been going on for more than two years, more than 500 ED and CBI officers are involved in its probe, and more than eight charge sheets have been filed. Despite all this there has been no recovery of money from any AAP leader or minister. This must be the first scam in the world where no money trail has been found," she claimed.