Exhibition on 350th anniversary of Shivaji's coronation: 115 paintings depict his life, legacy

"With Gore's consent, we have now decided that we will take over this collection. He has very kindly agreed to gift it to the Ministry of Culture, and the IGNCA will basically be the agency from our side that will accept this collection. And, subsequently, as we decide on the location of so many beautiful things that we own, we also try to create a permanent exhibit for this extraordinary collection. So, this brings to an end, a very successful initiative and outreach from this ministry," he said.