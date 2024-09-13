Explained | Chronology of events in excise policy corruption case involving Arvind Kejriwal

* November 2021: Delhi government introduces new excise policy

* July 2022: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommends CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the policy

* August 2022: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) register cases in connection with the alleged irregularities

* September 2022: The Delhi government scraps the excise policy

*October 2023 to March 2024: The ED issues nine summonses to Kejriwal in connection with the money-laundering case

*March 21, 2024: The Delhi High Court refuses to grant protection from arrest to Kejriwal on his petition challenging the summonses issued to him.