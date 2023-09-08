Extramarital affair no ground to implicate husband in dowry death: Delhi HC

It also noted the girl's father did not allege dowry demand was made by the petitioner a day before the incident on August 7, 2022. The girl had left her matrimonial home on April 19, 2021 months after the marriage on November 30, 2020, alleging dowry harassment, extra marital affair and involvement of husband into betting.

"For invoking the offence under Section 304B IPC, not only the harassment or cruelty should be soon before death but it should be related to demand of dowry. The expression “soon before death” is a relative expression. Time lag may differ from case to case. All that is necessary that the demand of dowry should not be stale but should be a continuing cause for death of married woman under Section 304B of the IPC," the bench said.

The bench said the court cannot shut its eyes to other factors which have to be considered for grant of bail.

"At this stage, there is a presumption of innocence in favour of the petitioner. Delay in commencement and conclusion of the trial is a factor to be taken into account and the accused cannot be kept in custody for indefinite period if trial is not likely to be concluded within reasonable time," the bench said.