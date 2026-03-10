Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

False cases, jail for criticising Modi govt: Manish Sisodia on need for fight against 'dictatorship'

Sisodia further demanded that the prime minister clarify how the United States was portraying India before the world as "their colony".
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 07:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 07:40 IST
India NewsDelhiManish Sisodia

Follow us on :

Follow Us