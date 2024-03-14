Farmers' 'mahapanchayat' at Ramlila Ground: Police deployed in central Delhi, traffic may be hit

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer organisations that had spearheaded a protest at Delhi's borders in 2020-21 against three agriculture laws that have since been repealed, has said it will hold a 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday where a resolution will be passed to 'intensify the fight' against the BJP-led Centre's policies related to the farming sector.