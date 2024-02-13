Farmers' march: Delhi government rejects Centre's proposal to convert Bawana stadium into makeshift jail

New Delhi: The Delhi government has rejected the Centre's proposal to convert Bawana stadium into a makeshift jail in view of the farmers' march to the national capital on Tuesday, officials said.

Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot wrote to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar denying permission and expressed solidarity with the farmers' march, they added. "The demands of the farmers are genuine. Secondly, it is the constitutional right of every citizen to make a peaceful protest. It is, therefore, incorrect to arrest the farmers," Gahlot's letter to Kumar read.