Farmers protest: Delhi's Red Fort temporarily closed for visitors, says ASI official

New Delhi: The historic Red Fort complex has been temporarily closed for visitors due to security reasons, a senior Archaeological Survey of India (ASI ) official said Tuesday, amid a massive deployment of police and paramilitary forces in central Delhi in view of the farmers' march.

The iconic Mughal-era monument, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in old Delhi, was "suddenly sealed" late Monday night "due to security reasons", the official said.

Heavy security has been deployed there since late last night.