Farmers protest: What are the security measures in place?

The Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 for a month in view of the intended widespread tension and "social unrest" due to the farmers' protest march.

Over 200 farmers’ unions have begun their march to the national capital today to press the Centre for accepting their demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

As the farmers are expected to enter Delhi today, here are the security measures in place:

Besides massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel equipped with anti-riot gears, multiple layers of barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers have been put up at three border points - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

Police have deployed over 5,000 security personnel while cranes and earthmovers carrying large containers to block the road are also at work.

Makeshift jails have also been set up at "specific locations", an official told PTI.

Barricades have been installed in such a way that the farmers would not be able to remove them easily. The cement boulders and roads have been jammed with the concrete.

The Delhi Police is also using drones to keep a tight vigil.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed for commercial vehicles at the Singhu border since Monday. Today onwards, the restrictions apply to all types of vehicles.

A senior Delhi Police officer told PTI that learning from past experience, tight security arrangements have been made this time. The police have also sealed rural roads bordering Haryana to stop the protesters from moving ahead to enter Delhi.

Farmers have begun their march towards Delhi today after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands, including legal guarantee to MSP for crops, remained inconclusive.

(With PTI inputs)