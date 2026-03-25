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FCRA amendment bill introduced in Lok Sabha; govt asserts action against religious conversion

Nityanand Rai stated that the legislation aims to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilisation of funds received from abroad.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsDelhiParliamentLok SabhaReligious conversionNityanand RaiFCRA

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