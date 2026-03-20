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'Female journalists were manhandled': Chaos erupts at UNI agency as Delhi Police sealed office

UNI has alleged that some Police personnel were intoxicated on duty and abused several individuals.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 16:37 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 16:37 IST
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