Festive 'spirit': At 3.87 crore bottles, pre-Diwali liquor sales set new high in Delhi

From October 15 to October 30, a whopping 3.87 crore bottles were sold from the liquor stores run by four corporations of Delhi government, including 2.98 crore bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 89.48 lakh beer bottles, official figures showed.