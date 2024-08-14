Financial means not sole ground to decide child's custody to parent: Delhi court

New Delhi: Financial means is not the only ground to decide the custody of a child to a parent, a court here has said while awarding interim custody of two children to their mother.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sana Khan was hearing a plea filed by a woman under the provision of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence (PWDV) Act seeking custody of her minor daughter and son.

The woman sought custody of her daughter (5) and son (2) on the grounds of being their mother and natural guardian, while her husband opposed the application, saying he was a doting father, capable of providing the requisite comforts to the children, the court noted.