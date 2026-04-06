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FIR against Delhi Police officer for slapping elderly shopkeeper over parking dispute

The incident took place in Rohini Sector 7, when the elderly man, who runs a shop, objected to the car parked directly in front of his store.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 04:34 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 04:34 IST
India NewsDelhiPolice

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