<p>New Delhi: An FIR was registered against a woman sub-inspector of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> Police after she allegedly slapped a 78-year-old shopkeeper for objecting to her parking a vehicle in front of his shop, sources have said.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Rohini Sector 7, when the elderly man, who runs a shop, objected to the car parked directly in front of his store, a police source said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The woman, who was pregnant, said she had come to the area with her husband for a medical check-up, he added.</p>.<p>She told the police that she had requested the shopkeeper to allow her to park the vehicle for a few minutes and intended to move it after her visit. However, the shopkeeper refused, leading to an argument.</p>.Delhi bans sale of LPG cylinders directly from godowns; govt warns of action.<p>The situation escalated, and the woman slapped him, the source said.</p>.<p>Eyewitnesses said the woman behaved aggressively and asked onlookers to step aside, claiming that she was a police officer, as a crowd gathered at the spot.</p>.<p>A PCR call was made, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">police</a> from nearby police stations rushed to the spot.</p>.<p>The woman officer was taken back to a nearby police station, and an FIR has been registered against her and her husband. The matter is under investigation. </p>