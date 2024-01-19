JOIN US
Home india delhi

Fire at DRDO office in north Delhi's Civil Lines, none injured

All the employees came out of the building as soon as the fire broke out in a meeting hall on the sixth floor.
Last Updated 19 January 2024, 10:25 IST



New Delhi: A fire broke out in a DRDO office at Metcalfe House in north Delhi's Civil Lines area on Friday afternoon, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, they said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials, a call was received at 12:12 pm about the fire in the building of DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) in Civil Lines.

All the employees came out of the building as soon as the fire broke out in a meeting hall on the sixth floor, the officials said.

A total of 12 fire tenders were sent to the spot and the blaze was doused by 1 pm, they added.

(Published 19 January 2024, 10:25 IST)
