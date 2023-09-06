Home
Homeindiadelhi

Fire at Sangam Vihar dummy factory; no one hurt

Last Updated 06 September 2023, 04:52 IST

A fire broke out at a mannequin manufacturing factory in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Wednesday. No casualty was reported.

According to the fire officials, the incident was reported to them at 9.05 pm Tuesday and they rushed nine fire tenders to the spot. The fire was doused by 10 pm.

'The building was being used for manufacturing dummies. An electric pole is just adjacent to the building. The fire broke out because of a short circuit and spread due to the availability of combustible material.

'The labour stuck there was brought down with the help of a rope,' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

(Published 06 September 2023, 04:52 IST)
