Home

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Prahladpur, no casualties

The official said the cooling process is still on and five fire tenders are engaged in it.
Last Updated 01 April 2024, 04:09 IST

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a PVC pipe manufacturing factory in Delhi's Prahladpur area but no casualties have been reported so far, officials said on Monday.

"A call about the fire was received around 8:25 pm on Sunday. Fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service. It took more than four hours to douse the flames," a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

(Published 01 April 2024, 04:09 IST)
