Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Prahladpur, no casualties

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a PVC pipe manufacturing factory in Delhi's Prahladpur area but no casualties have been reported so far, officials said on Monday.
"A call about the fire was received around 8:25 pm on Sunday. Fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service. It took more than four hours to douse the flames," a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service said.
The official said the cooling process is still on and five fire tenders are engaged in it.
(Published 01 April 2024, 04:09 IST)