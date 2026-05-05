Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Fire breaks out at RBI building in Delhi, six fire tenders rushed

An official of the Delhi Fire Services said, 'We rushed six fire tenders to the spot, and further details are awaited.'
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 09:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsDelhiFireRBIfire tenders

Follow us on :

Follow Us