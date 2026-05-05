<p>A fire broke out at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reserve-bank-of-india">Reserve Bank of India</a> (RBI) building on Parliament Street on Tuesday, prompting authorities to rush six fire tenders to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.</p>.<p>The officer said that a call regarding the fire breaking out in the solar panel on the terrace was received at 1.05 pm.</p>.<p>He added, "We rushed six fire tenders to the spot, and further details are awaited."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>