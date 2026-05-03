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Fire breaks out in Delhi's Chandni Chowk building, rescue ops underway

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, and rescue operations are currently underway.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 16:41 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 16:41 IST
India NewsDelhiIndiaChandni Chowk

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