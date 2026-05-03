Fire breaks out in Delhi's Chandni Chowk building, rescue ops underway

<p>New Delhi: A fire broke out on the first floor of a building in the Chowdi Bazaar area of north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/short-circuit-or-ac-blast-what-caused-fire-in-delhis-vivek-vihar-that-killed-nine-people-3989300">Delhi</a>'s Chandni Chowk on Sunday evening, officials said.</p><p>Delhi Fire Services said the affected floor is suspected to have residential flats.</p><p>"We received a call at 9.07 pm regarding the blaze. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot," a fire official said.</p>.Nine dead as fire breaks out in residential building in east Delhi.<p>The building is located adjacent to Gujarat Namkeen Bhandar, a sweet shop in Chandni Chowk, the official said.</p><p>No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, and rescue operations are currently underway, he added.</p>