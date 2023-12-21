JOIN US
india delhi

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Gopaldas Bhawan building; no casualties

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Gopaldas Bhawan building
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 14:23 IST

New Delhi: A fire broke out on the 11th floor of the Gopaldas Bhawan building, which houses offices of several private firms, on Barakhamba Road here on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far. The occupants of the building were evacuated after the fire broke out, they said.

A call about the fire was received around 1 pm and fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Black smoke was seen billowing from the building. The operation to douse the fire is underway.

(Published 21 December 2023, 14:23 IST)
