Fire breaks out in electrical goods godown in Delhi's Shahdara, one rescued

<p>New Delhi: One person was rescued after a fire broke out in an electrical goods godown in east <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi</a>'s Shahdara area early Saturday morning, officials said.</p>.<p>They said the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the blaze around 4:50 am and six fire tenders were pressed into service.</p>.Three killed, two critically injured in fire at residential building in Delhi's Tughlakabad.<p>According to the officials, electrical items were stored in the godown where the fire broke out. The godown was located on the ground floor of a two-storey building.</p>.<p>Firefighters managed to rescue one person safely from the first floor of the building during the operation. There were no casualties in the incident, the officials said.</p>.<p>The fire, which affected an area of approximately 100 square yards, was brought under control by 6:20 am. </p>