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Fire breaks out in electrical goods godown in Delhi's Shahdara, one rescued

The fire, which affected an area of approximately 100 square yards, was brought under control by 6:20 am.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 05:40 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 05:40 IST
India NewsDelhiFireShahdara

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