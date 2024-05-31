Fire breaks out in gas pipeline at residential complex in Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a gas pipeline at a residential complex in Saket, Delhi Police said on Friday.
According to police, they received a call regarding the incident late on Thursday night.
No one was injured in the incident, police said.
''We received a call at 1.40 am, regarding a fire at a house in Paryavaran Complex in Saket area,'' a senior police officer said.
Two fire tenders reached the spot and extinguished the blaze. A team from IGL also visited the spot and managed the pipelines.
''The cause of the fire appears to be a technical issue in the gas pipeline. No casualties was reported as the situation was handled within 20 minutes,'' said the officer.
Published 31 May 2024, 11:23 IST