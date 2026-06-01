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Fire breaks out in Ministry of Education office; firefighting operations underway

No casualties have been reported.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 05:29 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 05:29 IST
India NewsDelhiFire AccidentMinistry of Education

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