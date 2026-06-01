<p>A fire broke out on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office located in the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) campus in central Delhi's ITO area on Monday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire</p>.<p>No casualties have been reported.</p>.<p>The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze around 9.37 am and rushed eight firefighting vehicles to the spot. </p>.<p>The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. </p> <p><em>More details to follow...</em></p>