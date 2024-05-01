Fire breaks out in slum in outer Delhi

New Delhi: At least 100 families were left homeless after a massive fire broke out on Wednesday in a slum in the Shahbad dairy area here, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.
"We received a call regarding the fire at 1.45 pm. A total of 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot. We have also informed the local police about the matter," they said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far and the process of controlling the fire is ongoing.
Many of the LPG cylinders kept inside the shanties also caught fire leading to a massive blast-like situation, they said.
Dense black smoke billowing due to the fire can be seen from far away, they said.
Dharmesh Kumar, a migrant worker from Bihar, who works as domestic help, said that they had been staying there for over five years with his family.
"This small hut is all that we have so far, but all our dreams burnt in front of our eyes. Now we are left with nothing as all our belongings turned into ashes," Kumar said.
"We were disheartened that we lost our home. The government must listen to our plea," he added. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
(Published 01 May 2024, 12:52 IST)