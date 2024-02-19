JOIN US
Fire breaks out in slum in outer Delhi, shanties gutted

Nearly 130 shanties were gutted after a major fire broke out in a slum area near Shahbad Dairy in outer Delhi. 'A total of 15 fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused completely.' an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.
Last Updated 19 February 2024, 04:59 IST

New Delhi: Nearly 130 shanties were gutted after a major fire broke out in a slum area near Shahbad Dairy in outer Delhi, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Monday.

No casualty was reported in the blaze that broke out on Sunday night.

Fire officials said they received a call regarding the fire at 10:17 pm on Sunday.

"A total of 15 fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused completely. No one was injured in the incident. Nearly 130 shanties were gutted," the official said.

