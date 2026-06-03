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Fire breaks out in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar restaurant, foreigners among 21 killed

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to control the blaze around 8.50 am.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 06:57 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 06:57 IST
India NewsDelhiFire

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