Fire breaks out in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar restaurant, foreigners among 21 killed

<p>A fire broke out in a bed and breakfast hotel in south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi's </a>Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, killing 21 people and injuring several others. Officials said many of those killed are foreigners, mainly from Central Asia and Africa. </p><p>Earlier in the day, officials said the fire started in Lemon Green Restaurant at 8.45 am. Police later clarified that the blaze was actually at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani in the congested Malviya Nagar area.</p>.Delhi building collapse: Owner earned Rs 10 lakh a month from 4 floors, planned 2 more levels.<p>More than 40 people were rescued and rushed to hospital where 21 were declared brought dead. There are fears that the death toll might rise further as several of those injured are critical.</p>.<p>The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.</p><p><strong>PM Modi condoles loss of lives, announces ex-gratia</strong></p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.</p><p>"The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," Modi said in a post on X.</p><p>The prime minister said an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>