Fire brings down 2-storey building housing auto parts making unit

New Delhi: A portion of a two-storey building housing an auto spare part making unit collapsed following a fire in north Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, officials said on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the incident that happened on Monday night, they said.

According to a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official, the department received a call from an auto spare parts manufacturing unit in the Nikalson Road area in Kashmiri Gate area around 9.25 pm.