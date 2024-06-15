Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Fire erupts at Delhi's Vasant Vihar market, 5 shops gutted

The call about the blaze was received at 5 am and 10 fire tenders were pressed into service.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 June 2024, 04:43 IST
Last Updated : 15 June 2024, 04:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Five shops were gutted in a fire at a market in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area early Saturday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

The call about the blaze was received at 5 am and 10 fire tenders were pressed into service, according to an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). It was brought under control within an hour.

The fire started in the ground floor of a building in Vasant Vihar's C Block Market and then spread to its mezzanine and first floors, the official said.

It seems that a short circuit started the fire, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 June 2024, 04:43 IST
India NewsDelhiFire

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT