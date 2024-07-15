First L-10 liquor store to open in Delhi airport T-3

New Delhi: The Delhi government's excise department has issued a licence to the Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store Ltd. (DCCWS) for opening a retail liquor store in the arrival area of Terminal-3 at the IGI airport here, officials said on Sunday.

This is the first L-10 liquor store of its kind at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport by any Delhi government agency in the current excise regime, said an excise department official.

"It is a self-service store, with a walk-in experience for the customers in an area of 750 square feet approximately. Customers can pick up the desired brand of their choice on their own," he said.

All national and international brands registered with the excise department have been made available at the store, he said.

"The store will remain open 24x7 whereas all other retail liquor shops in Delhi are operational from 10 am to 10 pm only," he said.