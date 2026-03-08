Fish vendor foils 'robbery' bid in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar; two held

<p>New Delhi: An alleged robbery attempt on a fish vendor in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar was foiled after a scuffle broke out between the vendor and the accused, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The accused, Govind alias Golu, was arrested while a juvenile was apprehended, police said.</p>.<p>Govind claimed that he had been attacked following a quarrel while purchasing fish from the vendor, they said.</p>.<p>A PCR call regarding the incident was received on Friday, following which a team rushed to the spot and initiated an inquiry, they said.</p>.Bengaluru vegetable vendor arrested after allegedly attacking on-duty cop.<p>The complainant, Mobin, a resident of Jahangirpuri who sells fish on a 'rehdi' (handcart), alleged that Govind and a juvenile attempted to rob the cash box kept on his cart, police said.</p>.<p>When Mobin and his son resisted the attempt, a scuffle broke out between the parties, they said.</p>.<p>During the altercation, Govind sustained injuries from a sharp-edged 'hasia' (sickle) that was kept on the fish cart, police said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the police also received information from the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital regarding the admission of an injured person identified as Govind.</p>.<p>At the hospital, Govind claimed that he had been attacked following a quarrel while purchasing fish from the vendor, an officer said.</p>.<p>Police said statements of both parties were recorded as part of the preliminary inquiry.</p>.<p>"Based on the statements, two separate cases have been registered at Adarsh Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita ," the officer said.</p>.<p>Further investigation is underway, police said.</p>