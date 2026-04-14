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Flood protection wall in low-lying areas to be ready by next year: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

In a major push to protect the capital from the Yamuna's recurring floods, the Delhi government has approved the construction of a flood protection wall along a vulnerable stretch of the Ring Road.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 13:09 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 13:09 IST
India NewsDelhiRekha Gupta

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