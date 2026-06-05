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Flourish Stays owner was arrested in 2025 for aiding Bangladesh nationals obtain Indian documents

Lavkesh Bajaj, proprietor of Flourish Stays B&B, is currently in four-day police custody in connection with the devastating fire at the south Delhi establishment on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:34 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:34 IST
India NewsDelhiFire AccidentTragedyFiredestruction

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