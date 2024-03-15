Focusing on hard work, perseverance pays off well in legal profession: Justice Hima Kohli

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli on Friday emphasised the need for young law students to be good listener, acquire analytical skills, and focus on hard work and perseverance, which pay off well in the legal profession.
Justice Kohli was speaking as the chief guest in the 20 th K K Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition, 2024 at Campus Law Centre, Delhi University.
She advised students to never be afraid to ask questions and to absorb the nuances of the legal profession. Justice Kohli quoted Thomas Jefferson who said, "I am a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it."
Speaking as guest of honour, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, asked the participants and the students to focus on the trial process, marshal the facts, know the law, and the judge to excel in the profession.
He advised participants and the students to do a local inspection of the scene of the event and to make a credible defence out of it to break the testimony of the witness. He also shared his experience as a trial advocate and explained the importance of the art of cross-examination.
In the 20 th K K Luthra memorial Moot Court Competition, as many as 72 Universities/Colleges from India and abroad showcased their advocacy skills, including those from Singapore, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Zimbabwe.
This year's moot problem invited teams to explore the interplay of laws relating to international diplomatic relations and criminal investigation and procedure.
(Published 15 March 2024, 17:38 IST)