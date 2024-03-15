Focusing on hard work, perseverance pays off well in legal profession: Justice Hima Kohli

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli on Friday emphasised the need for young law students to be good listener, acquire analytical skills, and focus on hard work and perseverance, which pay off well in the legal profession.

Justice Kohli was speaking as the chief guest in the 20 th K K Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition, 2024 at Campus Law Centre, Delhi University.

She advised students to never be afraid to ask questions and to absorb the nuances of the legal profession. Justice Kohli quoted Thomas Jefferson who said, "I am a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it."