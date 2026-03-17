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Foot overbridge collapses in Delhi's Roop Nagar, woman falls into 'nala'

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police and other emergency services were deployed soon after to search for her.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 07:55 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 07:55 IST
India Newsbridge collapseDelhi News

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