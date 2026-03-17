Foot overbridge collapses in Delhi's Roop Nagar, woman falls into 'nala'

<p>A foot overbridge collapsed in north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi’s </a>Roop Nagar area on Tuesday morning, prompting a rescue operation after a woman reportedly fell into a drain beneath the structure.</p><p>According to the Delhi <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire-and-emergency-services#google_vignette">Fire Service</a>, an alert about the incident was received around 9.30 am, following which several fire tenders were dispatched to the site.</p><p>Officials said the woman was on the bridge when it gave way and fell into the nala below. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police and other emergency services were deployed soon after to search for her.</p><p>The area has been barricaded to avoid further mishaps and to allow rescue teams to carry out operations without obstruction.</p><p>Authorities have not yet determined what caused the collapse. </p><p>A detailed inspection is expected once the rescue work is completed.</p>