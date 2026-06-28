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'Forced to sit here': Sonam Wangchuk joins CJP protest, begins hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

Acknowledging the hunger strike by others, he said he wanted people to make it a community hunger strike and observe at least a day-long fast.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 16:38 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 08:54 IST
India NewsDelhiJantar MantarSonam WangchukHunger strikeCockroach Janta Party

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