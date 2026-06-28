'Forced to sit here': Sonam Wangchuk joins CJP protest, begins hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cockroach-janta-party">Cockroach Janta Party</a> on Sunday escalated its protest demanding resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with activist Sonam Wangchuk beginning his hunger strike, eight days after students and youth launched their protest here.</p><p>Before the launch of the fast at Jantar Mantar where the CJP had started a sit-in on June 20, Wangchuk and CJP functionaries Abhijeet Dipke, Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka among others visited Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.</p>.'He has the blood of 17 students on his hands': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke attacks Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET row.<p>At the protest site, six AISA activists, including its president Neha and JNU Students Union Joint Secretary Danish Ali, also started a hunger strike in solidarity while several farmer leaders also gathered at the protest site to announce their support.</p><p>Last Thursday, Wangchuk said he would sit on a fast from Sunday if at least one of the demands – resignation of Pradhan and giving more power to Ladakh – is not met by then.</p><p>Addressing the protesters, Wangchuk said, "I have been forced to sit here, I am not doing this happily. Many people ask me, you were doing a movement in Ladakh, why are you with CJP now? Education, which is the issue here, has been close to my heart for the last 40 years, since I was a student," he said.</p><p>"I did engineering, but never took a job because I felt the key to all generations is in education. When some youth raise their voices on issues with the education system, how could I have remained silent? It was natural for me to support them," Wangchuk added.</p>.Sonam Wangchuk to begin hunger strike in Delhi on June 28 if Dharmendra Pradhan isn't sacked.<p>On Ladakh, he said protecting the Himalayas was everyone's responsibility as billions of people depend on water originating in the region. He said "if the government had shown sensitivity, they would not have had to go through this and sit here in such heat." </p><p>Acknowledging the hunger strike by others, he said he wanted people to make it a community hunger strike and observe at least a day-long fast.</p>