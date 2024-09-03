Former AAP communication incharge Vijay Nair, CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav walk out of Tihar jail

New Delhi: Former communication incharge of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Vijay Nair and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar on Tuesday walked out of Tihar jail, a day after they were granted bail in different cases by the Supreme Court.

Nair who spent 22 month in Tihar in connection with Delhi excise policy case, came out of the jail around 6 pm. He was lodged in jail number four of the Tihar prison complex, said a jail official.

Kumar, who was in judicial custody in connection with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's assualt case, came out of the jail earlier at 2 pm. He was received by his family members, jail officials said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Kumar, noting that he has been in custody for more than 100 days.