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Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shifts to Type-VII bungalow in Lodhi Estate allotted by Centre

In a post on X, Kejriwal said the Centre had recently allotted him the bungalow following court directions, considering his position as the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 10:04 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsArvind Kejriwal

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