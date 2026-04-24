<p>New Delhi: AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal"> Arvind Kejriwal </a>on Friday shifted to a Type-VII government bungalow on 95, Lodhi Estate, after the Centre allotted him the accommodation, the party said.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Kejriwal said the Centre had recently allotted him the bungalow following court directions, considering his position as the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).</p>.<p>“In the last few days, the Central government allotted me a house on the orders of the court, given my position as the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party. I have now shifted to that house with my family,” Kejriwal said.</p>.<p>The allotment of the Type-VII bungalow was made last October, after which the AAP had confirmed that Kejriwal would move to the 95, Lodhi Estate accommodation.</p>.AAP hits out at BJP-led Delhi government after fire at MP flats.<p>The party had then said the allotment came after the Delhi High Court pulled up the Centre on the issue.</p>.<p>Kejriwal had been living on 6, Flag Staff Road in Civil Lines during his tenure as the chief minister of Delhi.</p>.<p>After stepping down from the post in September 2024, he shifted to a government bungalow allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal. </p>